IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 461 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MNST stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04.
Several research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
