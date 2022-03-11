IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 461 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 840.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

