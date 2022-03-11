IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 374 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 340.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.88. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

