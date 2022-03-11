IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 143.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,214,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.72.

NYSE:PH opened at $275.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.