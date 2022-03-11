IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.69 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

