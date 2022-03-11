IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

