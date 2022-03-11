ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.