ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 534.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $224.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

