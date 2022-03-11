ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

ICLR stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.06. 678,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $176.40 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

