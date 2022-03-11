ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180.72 ($15.47) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.46). Approximately 46,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 75,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £824.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,214.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,394.13).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

