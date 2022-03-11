Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4,477.40 or 0.11367768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $23.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.20 or 0.06589016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.89 or 1.00076358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042070 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

