IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.55

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 38591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBG. Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.67.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

