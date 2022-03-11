IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.23. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 118,955 shares.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $31,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.