iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TSE IAG opened at C$73.60 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$63.97 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.37.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

