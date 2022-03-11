Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

BOSSY opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

