Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 915,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

