Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
HPP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 915,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
