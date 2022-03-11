Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

