Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.27. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth about $613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

