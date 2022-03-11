Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.27. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
