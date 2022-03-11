HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 284,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,929,577 shares.The stock last traded at $32.12 and had previously closed at $31.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

