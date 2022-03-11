HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,985,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HP by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

