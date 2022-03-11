Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after buying an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after buying an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 27,059,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

