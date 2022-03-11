Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $153.44. 1,172,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

