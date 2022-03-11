Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA:RMM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. 59,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,425. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

