Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 662,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,436. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

