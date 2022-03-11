Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $286.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

