Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

FIXX opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.