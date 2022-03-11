Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $43,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HOMB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

