Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $243.92

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.92 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.65). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 764,276 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.33. The company has a market cap of £361.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.50.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($493,967.30).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

