Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 9.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 12,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,486,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

