Hills Limited (ASX:HIL) Insider David Chambers Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Hills Limited (ASX:HIL – Get Rating) insider David Chambers bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,680.00 ($18,744.53).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.61.
Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.