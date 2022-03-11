Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

