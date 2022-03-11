Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

