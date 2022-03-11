Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, a growth of 12,923.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HERTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

