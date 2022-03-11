Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 3,412 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
