Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 23,615 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after buying an additional 1,244,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,063,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 304,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,957. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.