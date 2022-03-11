Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 173.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 7,789,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.