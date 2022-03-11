Henry James International Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises about 3.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.11% of AerCap worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,665. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.