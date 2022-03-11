Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $49.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,338.34. 132,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,457. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,057.53 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,470.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,502.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.