Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

