HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.