HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after buying an additional 154,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $656.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

