HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 19.05.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

