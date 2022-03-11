HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HAVLF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences (Get Rating)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.