HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HAVLF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
