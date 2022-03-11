Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €60.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

BOSS traded down €3.35 ($3.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.70 ($47.50). 1,789,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

