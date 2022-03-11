Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Mike Butterworth Buys 96,405 Shares of Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($39,158.22).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 31.33 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Hammerson plc has a one year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.03.

Get Hammerson alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 31.43 ($0.41).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.