Gulden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,430.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $13,430.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00270320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,528,142 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

