Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153. Guild has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

