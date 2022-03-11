Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

GO opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock worth $1,082,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

