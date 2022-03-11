Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Griffon worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 19.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Griffon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter worth $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Griffon by 104,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth $325,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GFF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Griffon Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.