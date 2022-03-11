GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Buys $152,500.00 in Stock

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 50,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00.

HLBZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

