Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GREE opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

